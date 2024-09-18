Hair by Kim Alternative Hair Solutions opens in River Ridge

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Hair by Kim Hair by Kim has opened at the River Ridge shopping center off of U.S. 280.

A new salon has opened off Highway U.S. 280 in Birmingham.

Hair by Kim Alternative Hair Solutions opened on Sept. 4 next to GameStop in the River Ridge shopping center.

Owned and operated by Kim Laslo, a stylist and alternative hair specialist with over 30 years of experience, Hair by Kim focuses on providing personalized solutions for individuals experiencing hair loss. Laslo’s extensive background as a licensed cosmetologist, combined with her advanced training in hair restoration, offer clients a range of non-surgical options designed to build confidence and ease the challenges of hair loss.

“I’m passionate about helping my clients feel optimistic about their hair loss journey,” said Laslo. “With a range of products from wigs to extensions, we strive to meet personal needs and help individuals feel great about their appearance.”

Hair by Kim offers an array of human hair extensions, toppers, wigs, and bondable hair replacement systems, all of which can be customized through coloring, cutting, and styling. In addition, non-surgical hair growth treatments are available, including the FDA-approved LaserCap, designed to stimulate natural hair growth.