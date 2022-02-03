Hayes shares Chelsea, county updates at CBA luncheon

× Expand LEAH INGRAM EAGLE Robbie Hayes

Shelby County Commissioner and Chelsea business owner Robbie Hayes presented a “What’s new in Shelby County?” during the Feb. 2 Chelsea Business Alliance meeting.

Hayes opened his optometry practice, Hayes Eye Center, in Chelsea in 1992 and has served on the commission since 2005.

He said during his talk, he wanted to highlight Chelsea and a few key things going on in the city.

“The new Dudchock 280 County Services building has been a blessing already,” Hayes said. We’ve got the license office there, the water office, ALEA, 911, Central Alabama Wellness and 58 INC. If you want to have a meeting, it’s a place you can reserve a room. This building is going to be a huge asset to this side of the county.”

Regarding parks and trails, Hayes mentioned Double Oak Park, the new 750 acre parcel of land between CR-41 and CR-43. It will feature walking, running, hiking and biking trails, potential for horseback riding.

“The initial trails will be 36 inches wide and Shelby County is only one of two counties that have the equipment to put in trails like that,” he said.

Other projects include:

Dunnavant Valley Park

Melrose Park Splash Pad

New walking track at the Chelsea Sports Complex

New restroom at Chelsea soccer fields

New intersection of Hwy 39/47

For business development and industrial development, Hayes said the Shelby County Chamber works to build a strong economy and nurture business needs and offer business owners and offers one of a kind services to promote business and help make Shelby County an even better place to live and do business. 58 INC is another economic development resource who work on projects with developers, chambers and cities, he said.

280 waterline: Hayes said when they had the opportunity to use American Rescue Plan money, they knew we needed this water line immediately.

“We are putting in a water line from The Narrows to Westorver. The $8 million project is to get a better water line, so as the development comes we can handle it.”

P25 radio system: Also being funded by American Rescue Funds, this $6.5 million project will eliminate dead spots throughout the county and will also be used by neighboring counties. Hayes said there have always been issues with all the hills and valleys and there are spots where no signal is available, and will also be used by neighboring counties.

Park and Rec Grants: The commission recently provided $296,920 for park and recreation grants. These matching grants come from lodging tax. Matching grants are awarded to charitable 501c3 organizations.

Incentives and Abatements: The commission provides these to encourage new businesses in the area, including $188,000 for the LaQuinta hotel in Chelsea and also Therachem in the new Foothills Business Park.

CHS turf:The county was able to put aside $400,000 for the Chelsea High School for turf for the football field and track. Bids are set to open on Feb. 24. This will give the county another resource to hold events.

The next Chelsea Business Alliance meeting will be March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.