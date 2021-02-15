Hoover chamber hires new leader from YWCA of Central Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Toni Herrera-Bast 2 Toni Herrara-Bast is the new president and CEO of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new leader to manage the day-to-day operations of the chamber.

The board of directors chose Toni Herrera-Bast, who has spent the past two years as vice president of public relations with the YWCA of Central Alabama. She was among more than 70 people who applied to fill the seat vacated by former Hoover chamber Executive Director April Stone in September.

The chamber board changed the job title to president and CEO, but the duties will be the same as those held by Stone, said Paul Dangel, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.

“Toni has an extensive background in public relations and communications,” Dangel said in a press release. “We expect Toni to not only continue the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s excellent programs, but to work with partners, members, investors and community stakeholders as we launch a strategic plan with the goal of bringing the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce to an amazing new level.”

Prior to her position with the YWCA, Herrera-Bast was director of media relations for the Raleigh-Durham International Airport for about five months and served as the public relations and marketing manager for the Birmingham Airport Authority for 15 years before that.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and public administration from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1996 and a master’s degree in human resources management and services from Troy University in 2004, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is accredited in public relations.

“I am excited to join the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce,” Herrera-Bast said in a press release.

She looks forward to using her experience to benefit the chamber with a strong strategic plan that is aligned with the city’s priorities, she said. She also looks forward to working the chamber’s board of directors, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover City Council and other Hoover business leaders to take the chamber to even greater heights, she said.

Herrera-Bast is scheduled to start her new role March 1.