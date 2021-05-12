Hoover chamber holds spring 2021 golf tournament for scholarships

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars5 Paul Dangel, chairman of the board of trustees for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, takes a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the chamber at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars8 Laura Cooper, in the foreground, and Mary Kate Lyda prepare to take shots at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars14 About 40 people took part in the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars13 Laura Cooper, Anna Price and Shannon Driver were among about 40 people who took part in the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars2 Tyson Allen prepares to take a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars15 Hoover Council President John Lyda takes a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars7 Jason Cobb, a former president of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, prepares to hit the ball at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars6 Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, attorney Wakisha Hazzard, Anna Kate Lyda and Hoover Councilman John Lyda rest between shots at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars11 Mike Gunn prepares to take a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars10 About 40 people took part in the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars1 Laura Cooper was one of about 40 people who took part in the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars3 Jaxon Bast watches his ball after taking a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars4 Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy prepares to take a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars9 Jim Burns takes a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210511_Links_Fore_Scholars12 Anna Price takes a swing at the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament put on by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at TopGolf in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Prev Next

About 40 people on Tuesday took part in the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s first golf tournament to be held at TopGolf in Birmingham.

The Links Fore Scholars tournament was held to raise money for college scholarships for employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children.

“It wasn’t as big as we wanted it to be, but we expect our October tournament to be much bigger,” chamber President and CEO Toni Herrera-Bast said. “I think people will be much more comfortable after September.”

The October tournament will be a more traditional tournament at the Riverchase Country Club.

All money raised at this week’s tournament and the October tournament will go toward scholarships. Last year, the chamber gave out four scholarships totaling $11,000 to high school students in the Class of 2020. The winners each year are chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community.