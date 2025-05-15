Hoover chambers gives out 2025 scholarships to Spain Park, Hoover seniors

1 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Spain Park High School senior Michael Allen receives a scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at a chamber luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025. With him are Merrick Wilson, Nan Baldwin, Jennifer Lowe, Amanda Esslinger, Kevin Maddox and Kimberly Jackson.
2 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Hoover HIgh School senior Biggs Marett, center receives a scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at a chamber uncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025. With him, from left, are Merrick Wilson, Nan Baldwin, Jennifer Hogan, Mary Johnson, Kevin Maddox and Kimberly Jackson.
3 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Spain Park High School Principal Amanda Esslinger and Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
4 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Merrick Wilson, Nan Baldwin, and Vivian Mora attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
5 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Chris Robbins and Melynda Buck attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
6 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
7 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Damian Drennan attends the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
8 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Allison Ragland, Cooper Kandler and Ryan Jones attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
9 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Nat and Thomas Alkire attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
10 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Sandy Dangel and Andy Tatum attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
11 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
12 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Jack Veitch and Jennifer Gilbert attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
13 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Ann Marie Harvey and Tracy True Dismukes attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
14 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Keith Barfield and Pam Thompson attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
15 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Kristen Cottingham, Lynn Ray and Elise Hearn attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
16 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Jody Marxen and Nicole Moley attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
17 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Tayler Cater and Lisa Kriegel attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
18 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Courtney Nunn and Elly Arnold attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
19 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
20 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Linda Joseph and state Rep.. Susan DuBose attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
21 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
22 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Mackenzee Smith and Derrick Ellis attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
23 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
People mingle at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
24 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Joshua Carnes and Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
25 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Cynthia Anthony and Gail Towns attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
26 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
People mingle at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
27 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Tyler Raley and Rachel Henderson attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
28 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Michael and Karin Allen attend the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
29 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Spain Park High School senior Michael Allen receives a scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at a chamber luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025. With him are Kevin Maddox, Nan Baldwin, Jennifer Lowe, Amanda Esslinger, Karin Allen, Bill Allen and Kimberly Jackson.
30 of 30
Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle
Hoover High School senior Briggs Marett receives a scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at a chamber luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Shown with him, from left, are Merrick Wilson, Nan Baldwin, Chip Marett, Kevin Maddox Kathryn Marett, Kiley Marett, Jennifer Hogan and Kimberly Jackson.
The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce awarded $2,500 scholarships to two seniors today during its May luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.
This year’s scholarship recipients were Michael Allen from Spain Park High School, who plans to attend Cornell University, and Briggs Marett from Hoover High School, who plans to attend Samford University.
The chamber handled the selection process differently this year by working with the school counselors to identify students with academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.
The seniors were recognized by Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox, who shared advice from what he’s learned with his experience whitewater rafting.
“Don’t swim back upriver,” Maddox said. “We all make mistakes in our lives that we regret. Don’t worry about those things; you’re past them. Your goal is to get through the next rapid, and life is no different.”