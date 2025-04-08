Hoover Small Business Alliance talk to cover artificial intelligence as marketing tool

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Parker Woodruff, an associate professor of marketing, is the scheduled speaker for the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Using artificial intelligence to market small businesses will be the topic of the next gathering of the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, April 16.

Parker Woodroof, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is scheduled to be the guest speaker, and attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will be the moderator for the discussion.

The networking breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road.

There is no cost to attend and no reservation required. For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.