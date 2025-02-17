Hoover Small Business Alliance to discuss recent tax law changes

× Expand Photos from LinkedIn Bruce Ely of the Bradley Arant Boult Cummings law firm and Karen Miller, an accounting professor at the University of Alabama, are scheduled to speak to the Hoover Business Alliance about tax law changes.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, Feb. 19, will host a networking event designed to share information about the latest federal and state tax law changes impacting small businesses.

The scheduled speakers are Bruce Ely, an attorney with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, and Karen Miller, an accounting professor at the University of Alabama. Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will serve as moderator.

The networking breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road and is free to attend. No reservation is necessary.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.