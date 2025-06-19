Iron City Dance offering themed dance camps in July

× Expand Photo courtesy of Iron City Dance Factory Wicked Camp is one of three themed camps in July for young dancers at Iron City Dance Factory. Each camp features creative movement, themed activities and age-appropriate instruction led by professional dance educators.

Local dance studio Iron City Dance Factory is offering three themed dance camps for young dancers throughout July.

Each camp is catered to a different age group, with creative movement and themed activities lead by Iron City's professional dance instructors. The camps being offered are:

Circus Camp: Geared for children ages 6013, this camp runs from July 7-10 from 10 a.m. until noon.

A Wicked Broadway Camp: Geared for children ages 7-13, this camp runs July 14-17 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Princess Camp: Geared for children ages 5-8, this camp runs from July 22-24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Iron City Dance Factory is located at 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, Birmingham. For more information, visit their website or call 205-444-0158.