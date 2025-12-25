Jeff State, Shelby Chamber, 58 Inc. partner for free business leader training

× Expand Images courtesy of Jeff State, The Shelby County Chamber and 58 Inc.

Jefferson State Community College, The Shelby County Chamber and 58 Inc. (Shelby County’s economic development group) are joining together to offer three free training sessions in January for business leaders, supervisors and managers.

There will be three sessions:

Jan. 15-16 — Building a Leadership Foundation

Jan. 23 — Leading Through Others

Jan. 30 — Leading Oneself

All the sessions will be offered at Jeff State’s Shelby-Hoover campus at 4600 Valleydale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Companies are invited to register their personnel, but individuals are welcome to register on their own. Each session is limited to the first 25 people to register.

“This is an excellent training opportunity for individuals identified for more responsibility within your organization,” said Kirk Mancer, The Shelby County Chamber’s president and CEO, in a news release.

For more information or to register, contact Mancer at 205-663-4542 or by e-mail at kirk@shelbychamber.org.