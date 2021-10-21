JLB hosts annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is hosting its 16th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser, now through Sunday, Oct. 31. The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20 percent off and/or exclusive offers at over 230 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card.

100 percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 30 community projects improving the lives of Birmingham women and children. With a goal of Benefiting Business and Birmingham, the JLB is encouraging patrons to purchase a card and support businesses as they continue to struggle from COVID-19 repercussions.

“Shop Save & Share goes above and beyond selling discount cards and hosting shopping events,” said JLB Shop Save & Share Chair Megan Watson. “This event is special to all of us at the Junior League of Birmingham because it benefits the community in more ways than one - by supporting local businesses in need during this time and also by raising money toward our 30 community projects that improve the lives of women and children across Birmingham.”

In addition to the traditional 20 percent discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead. In an effort to uphold safety measures amongst the COVID-19 pandemic, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes and/or offering curbside pickup options to heighten safety measures for patrons. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

Over the past 16 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the JLB’s community projects. The JLB’s 30 community projects focus in four impact areas: Safety & Crisis, Education & Culture, Economic Security & Financial Stability and Health & Wellness. Among the 30 partners and programs include the Crisis Centers’ Rape Response Program, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Can You Dig It? Program, the Collat Jewish Family Services’ Senior Grocery Delivery Service, Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies and the JLB’s Diaper/Period Products Bank, among others. Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card, can help provide the following:

An entire outfit for a survivor of sexual assault who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center: Rape Response Advocate Program

Two months of weekly food staples and supplies for one student in need through Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies

One month of diapers for a child in need or one period kit for a girl to attend school who might not otherwise through the Junior League’s Diaper/Period Products Bank

Opportunity for six elementary school children to take a field trip to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens through the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Can You Dig It? Program

One month worth of groceries for a senior in need through Collat Jewish Family Services’ Senior Grocery Delivery Service

“In times like these when there are so many people and businesses in need in our community, state and world, the Junior League of Birmingham is doing everything in its power to help out,” said JLB President Amy Jackson. “Shop Save & Share gives us a unique opportunity to raise money for our community partners while also giving attention to local businesses who desperately need it.”

Shop Save & Share features premiere retailers, as well as locally owned boutiques, fitness studios and restaurants. Patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card by visiting shopsaveandshare.net.