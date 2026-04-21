Joseph’s Table plans reopening in Pelham

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Joseph Matta recently opened Joseph’s Table Mediterranean Bistro & Bar. Matta previously operated the Pita Hut at the same location.

Joseph’s Table Mediterranean Bistro & Bar, a former Chelsea restaurant, is planning to reopen in a new location in Pelham.

The restaurant is expected to open in the North Pelham Square shopping center at the intersection of Alabama 261 and U.S. 31, in a space previously occupied by McAlister’s Deli.

The business closed its Chelsea location in late 2024 during renovations and later announced it would not reopen at that site.

Chef Joseph Matta rebranded the restaurant as Joseph’s Table in 2019, after previously operating as The Pita Hut. The menu has featured a range of Mediterranean dishes, including lamb, seafood, pita, hummus and desserts.

The Pelham location marks the restaurant’s planned return following its earlier closure.