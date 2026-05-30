Kay Miller turns design background into multi-vendor marketplace

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mercantile by Miller. The Mercantile by Miller in Brook Highland Plaza The Mercantile by Miller in Brook Highland Plaza along U.S. 280 houses more than 60 galleries and dozens of vendors offering home decor and specialty goods hand-selected by owner Kay Miller.

Along the stretch of U.S. 280 sits The Mercantile by Miller. You may walk in, planning to browse — and end up staying far longer than you expected. Maybe it’s the music drifting through the aisles or the way strangers strike up conversations over a shared love of home decor. Or maybe it’s something harder to define: the feeling that this place was built as much for the community as it was for commerce.

For owner Kay Miller, that sense of connection didn’t happen by accident. It grew out of years spent in home remodeling and interior design, where she developed an eye for quality and a passion for helping people create spaces they love. Turning that into a marketplace felt like a natural next step. “It was a perfect idea for me to be able to design and offer the best of merchandise from outstanding vendors,” Miller said.

What began as a smaller storefront on Alabama 119 quickly proved that the idea resonated. Within just a few months, the space couldn’t keep up with demand. “The first location grew so fast that after the first three months, we decided to build something that fits more with my vision of a multi-vendor store,” she said. That rapid growth wasn’t just a business milestone — it was an early signal that the community was looking for something more than a traditional retail experience.

Today, at its Brook Highland Plaza location, The Mercantile feels less like a store and more like a collective. With more than 60 galleries and dozens of suppliers, the space brings together a wide range of styles without losing its sense of cohesion. That balance comes from Miller’s hands-on approach. She carefully selects each vendor, ensuring that every item — from decor to specialty goods — adds something unique. The goal isn’t to fill space but to create discovery.

Helping bring that vision to life day in and day out is general manager Mark Tucker, whose decades of experience in the multi-vendorretail world have added another layer of stability and expertise. Miller credits his background and versatility as instrumental in the store’s continued growth, noting that his ability to manage both operations and relationships has helped refine what The Mercantile offers its customers.

That philosophy extends to the customers who walk through the door. There’s no single profile. On any day, you might see a high school student searching for a thoughtful gift alongside a homeowner redesigning an entire room. The layout invites exploration while the atmosphere encourages people to slow down and enjoy the experience.

The ambience, Miller notes, is intentional from the moment you step inside. “To be greeted with beautiful lighting and marble when you enter — you know everyone loves that,” she said. It’s a detail that sets the tone, but it’s the energy inside that keeps people coming back.

Beyond shopping, The Mercantile has become a gathering place. From garden club meetings to painting classes and fashion shows, the store regularly hosts events that bring people together. These moments blur the line between retail and community space, giving visitors a reason to return even when they’re not looking to buy something.

That sense of joy is something Miller notices often. “A lot of the locals comment on how much they love the music, and often you will see someone dancing in the aisles — we love to see that,” she said. “We want everyone to have fun and enjoy their visit.”

In a fast-growing corridor like U.S. 280, places like The Mercantile by Miller stand out not just for what they sell but for how they make people feel. It’s not just about finding the perfect piece for your home — it’s about finding a place where you feel at home the moment you walk in.

For more information, go online to themercantilebymiller.com.