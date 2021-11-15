KC Projects founder to speak to new Hoover Small Business Alliance

× Expand Photo provided by Hoover Small Business Alliance Krista Conlin Robinson is the founder and president of the KC Projects public relations firm.

Krista Conlin Robinson, the founder of a public relations firm called KC Projects, this week is scheduled to speak to a new group called the Hoover Small Business Alliance.

The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the outdoor pavilion at Aldridge Gardens. Robinson is scheduled to talk about small business branding. The meeting is free for any small business owner or representative, with no obligations attached to attendance.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance was formed by Traci Fox, the owner of T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda on Valleydale Road, in September. The group plans to gather every other month to learn from one another and share and tips and advice to be more successful.

The first meeting was in September, when about 25 to 30 people gathered at Aldridge Gardens to hear from Gordie Stewart, the former owner of Hoover Toyota who now runs his own ad agency called Lot 22 Media in Cahaba Heights, former Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Powell and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

Learn more about the Hoover Small Business Alliance in the December print edition of the Hoover Sun.