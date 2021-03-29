Keeping clean during COVID-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of EnviroSol. EnviroSol is locally owned and operated and provides fully tailored janitorial services to the greater Shelby and Jefferson County areas.

A Shelby County company is helping keep businesses and homes clean during COVID-19, but has been doing so for much longer. Founded in 2007, EnviroSol exists to ensure clean and healthy environments for residents, churches and businesses.

Operated by Alabaster resident Jason Burton, EnviroSol provides fully tailored janitorial services and germ remediation services to the greater Shelby and Jefferson County areas, including the U.S. 280 corridor.

When Burton began his business, it was commercial janitorial, which he said is still the breadwinner of the company. But after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, his germ remediation services part of the business became in demand.

Burton said he actually decided to branch out into fogging in January 2020, which was a little ahead of the COVID curve. He ordered a few foggers, and after doing research on the different chemical options, he decided to go with botanical chemicals, which have no risk to people, pets, or plants.

“It’s a lot more expensive for me, but I don’t pass that cost along to my customers because I’m not looking to get rich off COVID-19, but rather serving my community,” he said.

“Fogging” is a general term referring to the use of devices that reduce a liquid disinfectant to a finer spray. The disinfectant is then directed toward surfaces in a facility with the intent of killing viruses and bacteria.

On the janitorial side, Burton said he does everything from cleaning offices and specializes in churches over 50,000 square feet. He also does floor stripping and waxing as well as carpet cleaning.

EnviroSol treats daycares and schools with an ozone gaseous form of treatment. Burton said on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 14 as far as being aggressive, finding all the nooks and crannies. The treatments take between four and 10 hours, depending on the square footage, then the ozone turns back to oxygen in its purest state.

Their three-step germ remediation process is referred to as land, sea and air. The first step is surface cleaning, where areas are wiped down with an EPA-registered botanical disinfectant and microfiber rags on all common touch points.

Disinfectant fogging is the second phase. The area is fogged with botanical disinfectants focused on surface application and fabric, including carpet, upholstery, curtains and more.

The last step cleans the air, and ozone and hydroxyl machines are deployed throughout the facility to saturate the entire facility with oxygen in the form of ozone and hydroxyl radicals. This “shock” treatment will address any areas that couldn’t be touched and it will address airborne bacteria. Those machines can also be purchased or rented from EnviroSol.

“We can sell those or rent them. The machines are great for someone who has been diagnosed with COVID. It allows them cleaner air faster,” he said.

Burton’s staff fluctuates between 10 to 20 employees at all times. Some are on call for part-time work, and most germ remediation is done after hours.

“We have a great crew, and I love my team,” he said, “We have been very blessed in getting some of the best people out there.”

Burton keeps EnviroSol’s prices competitive and treats it like a maintenance business. He said one treatment is good, twice is better, and more than that is even better, saying it’s something sustainable, not something to do once and forget about it.

“We’ve bid against dozens of other companies, and typically we are a third or less of their price,” he said.

Typical fogging only costs between $200-300 for a home. Commercial spaces depend on the size.

“We want to deliver a peace of mind and not fear,” Burton said. “People don’t know what they don’t know, and we’re here to help and educate and offer that piece of mind.”

For more information, visit myenvirosol.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.