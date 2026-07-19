KidsXpress Urgent Care coming to US 280

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KidsXpress Urgent Care is preparing to open a new pediatric urgent care clinic at 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200, in the Lee Branch area along the U.S. 280 corridor.

The clinic is expected to open in late July and will provide urgent care services for patients from birth through age 21.

The facility will offer on-site laboratory services, X-ray imaging and telehealth appointments. Board-certified pediatric providers will treat common childhood illnesses and injuries in a kid-friendly environment designed to reduce anxiety for young patients.

According to the practice, the clinic is intended to bridge the gap between a pediatrician's office and the emergency room by providing timely care during evenings and weekends. KidsXpress plans to operate Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The clinic will accept several major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Cigna, Humana, Medicaid, Tricare, UnitedHealthcare and Viva Health.

For more information, visit kidsxpressuc.com or call 659-207-9245.