Longtime chamber executive touts benefits of chamber involvement

Jim Page, executive vice president of MartinFederal Consulting and a former president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, speaks to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

Not only does the chamber of commerce connect people to businesses; it can also benefit those same small businesses if its members know how to utilize the benefits.

Jim Page, the executive vice president for MartinFederal Consulting in his hometown of Huntsville, shared ways for members to do that during the Hoover Area of Chamber Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday.

Page brought a wealth of experience to the event, having spent more than 20 years as a chamber of commerce executive, including 11 years as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

During those years, he said he’s seen how chambers can have a positive impact on communities, but he also has realized the ways the organization can benefit its members if they know how to best maximize their memberships.

“You own this organization. You’re a shareholder in the company called the chamber of commerce,” Page said. “Make it work for you and your business in a bigger and more profound way.”

One simple way members can get the most from the organization is by reading the information the chamber sends out. Business opportunities will be missed if they don’t pay attention, Page said. It’s also important for the members to share those communications with their team members.

“Membership in the chamber is not just about the boss,” Page said. “Every employee of your business or organization is a member of the chamber of commerce.”

Another way to keep the entire team involved is by ensuring there’s at least one employee at every chamber event. Not only will that keep the team engaged, but it will also promote brand awareness, Page said.

“When you allow and encourage and delegate your team members to participate in professional organizations like the chamber, you’re investing in their professional development,” Page said. “That’s professional development that costs you nothing but time.”

He encouraged members to contribute above and beyond their chamber dues, whether that’s through supporting events, Elevate Hoover or other sponsorship opportunities.

“Investing your time, your talent and your treasure can advance the chamber even more and greatly benefit your business,” he said.

Members should also share about the benefits involved with joining the chamber with others to broaden the organization’s size and reach across the community, Page said.

“In addition to being a chamber member, pay it forward by being a vocal and consistent ambassador for this organization,” he said. “The chamber is the voice of the business community. The bigger you are, the louder your voice is. The larger the membership, the more community impact you can have. A rising tide lifts all boats.”