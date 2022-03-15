Luxe Group growth prompts third expansion

The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate recently announced a third office expansion at One Perimeter Park South in Inverness. This is the company's third expansion since opening in 2018.

Sales Manager of White House Real Estate, Brandon Smith, said the company is thankful to Barber Companies for allowing the opportunity to grow their company in the same space and continue to expand their office suite into what it is now.

While the pandemic forced many office buildings, retail stores, and commercial spaces to shut their doors, real estate sales in Birmingham are thriving. During 202, White House Real Estate served 194 client families, with over $55 million in sales. Their goal is to provide service to over 500 families in 2022.

“The growth we have seen with our agents at White House Real Estate over the past three years has been remarkable,” said Connie Alexander, Founding Partner of White House Real Estate. “Our goal of a boutique brokerage that is truly committed to excellence in customer service and agent services is why our agents are performing at such a high level. We wanted to celebrate this by expanding our space so that our agents could continue to grow their businesses at White House Real Estate."

The new office space expansion includes 1,000 square feet that will accelerate growth in professional services and support, as well as offer sales agents a technology hub with a podcast room, dedicated video studio, and a training room.

Connie Alexander, Steven Jacks, and Brandon Smith created White House Real Estate in 2018 with the idea of forming a real estate company focusing on people first, serving the community, and equipping agents with The Luxe Group to be the very best in the industry.

For more information, visit whitehousebirmingham.com.