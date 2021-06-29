Making happy campers

Teshua Farms owner launches RV rental, consignment business

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mike Betz opens the door of an RV as chickens walk out from under the camper as he gives a tour of Teshua Farms RV Rentals, geared toward families to use for road trips, camping trips or other getaways.

Mike Betz was already running two businesses: Teshua Farms and The Marketplace at Lee Branch. However, as both began to suffer the effects of the pandemic in 2020, he knew he had to come up with something to supplement the income he would lose.

“We weren’t able to do the pumpkin patch and began looking for other things to do for the farm,” Betz said. “COVID-19 literally wiped out everything we did at the farm; agribusiness, goat yoga, the pumpkin patch and birthday pastries all vanished.”

The marketplace was able to reopen but with online ordering and pick-up service only.

When Betz’s wife Renee suggested he purchase a camper to rent out, he did, and Teshua Farms RV Rentals was born.

“We were advertising it on Airbnb and started getting a lot of requests,” he said. “I thought, ‘What if we got another one?’ So, we did, and it got booked. Then we got another one, and it got booked. Pretty soon we had a fleet of campers.”

As people were eager to get outdoors while also remaining socially distant, the RV rental business quickly became a hot commodity.

Teshua Farms now features six RV campers available through its rental program. Guests are welcome to camp on the farm, but Betz can also deliver and set up the campers in state parks, sports complexes, lakes and other venues across the state. The rentals can be delivered within a 120-mile radius of Chelsea, where Teshua Farms is located.

Betz said about 40% of renters stay at the farm, where they can enjoy acres of land and visit with the farm animals. The others, he delivers to their place of choice.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Caleb Betz, 9, demonstrates how the propane stove in the camper can be used for cooking or as additional counter space as he and Mike Betz give a tour of Teshua Farms RV Rentals.

In May, he delivered a camper to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for guests to stay in during the SEC baseball tournament. In June, he had a wedding party come stay at the farm, with 12 bridesmaids staying in the campers.

Other popular areas Betz delivers to include Wind Creek Casino, Oak Mountain State Park, Barber Motorsports Park and Talladega Superspeedway.

“We deliver to a lot of sporting events and for family vacations,” Betz said. “We are really hitting our stride [in] our busy season between now and when school starts back this fall and keeping busy.”

Betz said the RV rentals have definitely filled the gaps and provided another source of income.

Meeting the demand

Still surprised at the surge of reservations, Betz said that research shows demand for RVs has increased drastically, along with park usage in Alabama state parks, which was up 400% last year.

“This gives people an outlet while still giving them their own space,” he said. “A family can have their own space and enjoy the outdoors. Our motto is we make happy campers.”

Betz said these set-up rentals are convenient for people who are traveling and already towing something like a utility terrain vehicle, horse trailer or car and don’t have the ability to pull things, or don’t have a towing vehicle to pull it themselves.

“Also, for people who don’t want to buy a camper but enjoy it a few times a year, this is cost efficient,” Betz said. “This is a lot cheaper than owning one and making a payment every month. Fifty percent of our renters are probably first-time campers or people who are thinking about buying one and want to try it before taking the plunge.”

Teshua Farms RV Rentals also offers an RV consignment program that offers a rental management program for approved RVs and provides free storage, free marketing, scheduling, delivery and maintenance of campers.

A premium experience

The campers are popular for family outings and sleep from four to eight people. They feature bunkhouses and configurations of bunk beds with a separate area for parents and children.

Rentals require a three-night minimum, and everything is set up for guests upon arrival. The camper is picked up after the reservation ends.

“We want it to be a premium camping experience,” he said. “It’s more like glamping ... there are sheets, towels, a coffee maker, microwave, utensils — everything you need to go camping and have a great experience at a reasonable price that families can afford.”

Nightly rental rates range from $100 to $120. Weekly rates are $750. A cleaning fee, minimum delivery charge and security deposit are also added.

For more information, to see the camper options and to book, visit teshuafarmsrvs.com. Betz recommends calling to check availability and booking several months in advance.

“We are trying to put a year under our belt and get a feel for long-term viability,” Betz said. “It’s been fun, and we will see where it takes us.”