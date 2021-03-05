MAPCO to open new Inverness location later this month

× Expand MAPCO Inverness

MAPCO, a convenience store chain with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, will be opening a new 5,000+ square foot store location later this month at 200 Inverness Center Drive.

The new store will feature MAPCO’s modern store design, with offerings including Wi-Fi, fresh food and grocery items, smoothies, a wide assortment of MAPCO Feel Good coffees including bean-to-cup, a beer cave featuring domestic, craft and local favorites, an expansive fuel court with 20 fuel pumps, and more.

The company is looking for team members for the newest store in the Birmingham market, and actively hiring for part-time, full-time, and management positions across all shifts. MAPCO offers both full and part-time employees competitive pay and benefits packages and is proud to invest in industry leading benefits such as flexible work schedules, same day pay options, 401(k) with a 6% match, exclusive MY Reward$ discounts, and more.

Candidates can apply at MAPCORewards.com/Careers.