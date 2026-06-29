Medical cannabis dispensary under construction on US 280

× Expand Photo by Adobe Stock Doctor hand holding bud of medical cannabis and pills

Construction is underway on what is expected to be one of the Birmingham area's first medical cannabis dispensaries.

GP6 Wellness LLC is building a dispensary at 541 Cahaba Park Circle, just off the U.S. 280 corridor. The company received its dispensary license earlier this year and began construction after licenses were issued in January.

GP6 Wellness also holds dispensary licenses for locations in Athens and Attalla, but has not announced an opening date for any of its stores. General Manager Mayan Patel has said construction crews are working daily to prepare the Birmingham-area location for opening.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has indicated sales could begin this summer, depending on construction progress and regulatory approvals.

Under Alabama law, patients will not be able to purchase medical cannabis by walking into a dispensary. Instead, eligible patients must first obtain a Medical Cannabis Patient ID card through a certified physician before purchasing approved products.

State law also limits the types of medical cannabis products that may be sold. Smokable flower, vaping products and edible cannabis products remain illegal. Permitted products include oils, tinctures, tablets, capsules and topical formulations.

GP6 Wellness LLC was formed in Alabama on Sept. 28, 2022, specifically to apply for dispensary licenses, and the Cahaba Park Circle location has not yet been given an official public name.