Medical House Calls expands to Birmingham area market; will serve the 280 corridor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Medical House Calls A Medical House Calls physician conducts an in-home examination of a patient.

Medical House Calls, a provider of in-home medical services and concierge primary care, has expanded into the Birmingham market and now is providing care in the 280 corridor, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and surrounding areas.

Founded in 2020 in Nashville, Medical House Calls provides care for patients who prefer to receive medical services at home rather than visiting urgent care centers, physician offices or hospitals. Staffed by licensed health care providers, MHC offers the same services as an urgent care clinic, along with preventative care and ongoing primary care, delivered conveniently and privately in patients’ homes.

MHC operates with a flat-fee structure, offering both à la carte services and comprehensive concierge plans that include unlimited telehealth and in-home visits for individuals and families. Services range from same-day treatment for illnesses such as cold and flu, strep throat and ear or eye infections to sprains and strains. MHC also offers in-home IV hydration, NAD+ therapy and medical weight-loss management.

Former Birmingham resident Eli Anding is president of the company. Longtime Birmingham physician Dr. Vicki Moore will serve as medical director for the Birmingham area market, and Elizabeth Fuller will serve as senior nurse practitioner.

Moore spent more than a decade with Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates at the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen campus in Greystone. Her career also includes years in private practice at Oak Mountain Family Medicine in Pelham.

For more information, go to medicalhousecalls.com or call 205-851-3518.