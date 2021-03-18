Metro Roundup: Rolls, Cottage Basket, Meals by Misty opening new Homewood locations

Three Homewood small businesses are finding new homes this spring.

Katie Cornutt, owner of Rolls, started baking cinnamon rolls from scratch using her grandmother's recipe and selling them to the Homewood community in March of 2019. She offered pickup in her backyard in Edgewood, and in April of 2020, people could go to a brick-and-mortar location for Rolls for the first time when Cornutt began selling them at The Cottage Basket.

Rolls will now share a retail location with Meals by Misty — which offers take-and-bake casseroles, soups, salads and an array of side dishes — at 2900 Crescent Ave. The soft opening for Rolls is March 17, and a grand opening is to follow in a few weeks. Meals By Misty will open April 1.

The Cottage Basket is also getting a new location on 18th Street at the former NeedCo showroom. It will continue operating out of its current location on 28th Avenue until Easter. The Cottage Basket is a destination for those shopping for gifts, accessories, home items, kids and baby items and more. Owner Shelli Morrow said she is excited for a larger space for the store.

For more information, follow @rolls.homewood, @mealsbymistyhomewood and @cottagebasket on Instagram.