Mizzen+Main now open at The Summit

Mizzen+Main has opened its first location in Alabama at the Summit.

Since 2012, Mizzen+Main has redefined the workplace wardrobe with clothes that feel like athletic wear and look like custom tailored fits. Their belief is that men deserve comfortable clothes that come with confidence.

After inventing performance fabric dress shirts from high-stretch, wrinkle-resistant, and machine-washable materials, Mizzen+Main now offers a variety of styles from casual clothing to formal wear.

Mizzen+Main is best-known for their wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable dress shirts, but they also have comfortable flannels, no-tucks, polos, shorts, pants, vests, pullovers, jackets, blazers, and so much more.

Location: 225 Summit Blvd, #300

Store hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Contact Info: Phone: 205-407-4188 or mizzenandmain.com