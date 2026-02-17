Modern Dental opens new practice on US 280 in Chelsea

× Expand Submitted Modern Dental's Steven Beard

Modern Dental has opened a new dental practice in Chelsea at 16691 U.S. 280. The office is led by Dr. Steven Beard and offers general, family, implant and sleep dentistry.

Dr. Beard, who grew up in Birmingham, earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Alabama and completed dental school at the UAB School of Dentistry. He founded Modern Dental with an approach that emphasizes both oral health and broader wellness considerations.

The practice incorporates treatment philosophies that include the use of biocompatible materials, non-toxic dental options, advanced implant techniques, airway-focused dentistry and platelet-rich fibrin for healing support. Dr. Beard’s approach also emphasizes long-term wellness and full-body considerations in treatment planning.

Modern Dental is equipped with low-dose full-view CBCT imaging, a 3D facial scanner, digital X-rays and intraoral scanners, 3D printing technology, intraoral cameras and AI-enhanced digital imaging systems. According to the practice, this technology allows for comprehensive patient evaluations and treatment planning.

Modern Dental is now accepting patients in the Chelsea and U.S. 280 corridor area.