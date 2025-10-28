Modern Dental to open in Chelsea in December

× Expand Modern Dental will open at 16691 U.S. 280 in Chelsea in December, according to the dental practice's Facebook page.

A new dental practice focused on advanced technology and whole-person wellness is coming to U.S. 280. Modern Dental, founded by Dr. Steven Beard, is set to open in December 2025 at 16691 U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

The practice promises more than routine care. Beard describes it as “a reimagined experience rooted in trust, comfort and whole-person wellness.” The office will offer services ranging from implants and sedation to complete smile transformations and cosmetic care.

“Modern Dental was built around the idea that exceptional dentistry should feel personal and comfortable while focusing on identifying and treating the root cause of dental concerns, not just the symptoms,” Beard said.

Originally from the Greystone/Inverness area, Beard holds a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA from the University of Alabama. He earned his dental degree from UAB School of Dentistry and completed his residency at one of the nation’s top programs for full-arch restorations, advanced implants and IV sedation. He lives in Hoover with his wife and daughter.

The new Chelsea space is designed to reflect that same intentionality. “From the moment you walk through our doors, you'll feel the difference—modern, calming design, personalized care and a commitment to helping you feel your best inside and out,” Beard said.

The office will provide general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, sleep appliance therapy and more with an emphasis on biocompatible materials and low-radiation imaging.

“Whether you're looking for a fresh start, a second opinion or a dental home that actually feels like home—Modern Dental is here for you,” Beard said. “We're bringing together advanced care, genuine connection and an atmosphere designed to help you feel completely at ease.”

For more information, visit moderndentalal.com or call 205-729-7780.