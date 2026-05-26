Moon's Day Spa continues to expand

× Expand Photo by Diane Poole. Muneeiah “Moon” Punjani and her husband at the newest Moon’s Day Spa location in Trussville Left: Muneeiah “Moon” Punjani and her husband at the newest Moon’s Day Spa location in Trussville, the ninth in her Alabama-based chain specializing in eyebrow threading, lash extensions and facial services.

What started as a childhood hustle has grown into a thriving beauty business for Muneeiah “Moon” Punjani, owner of Moon’s Day Spa. Despite the name, the spa’s primary focus is on eyebrows and eyelashes — services that have built a loyal following over the years.

“Moon’s Day Spa sounds like a day spa, but we mostly do eyebrows and eyelashes,” said Punjani, who recently opened a new location in Trussville. There are now nine locations of Moon’s Day Spa, including one in Chelsea.

In addition to threading and lash extensions, the spa offers facials, eyebrow tinting, waxing, henna tattoos and select noninvasive treatments, with independent stylists also providing hair services on site.

Expand Photo by Diane Poole. Punjani, who lives in Hoover, launched the business with a single mall cart in Montgomery in 2008 Punjani, who lives in Hoover, launched the business with a single mall cart in Montgomery in 2008 after moving to the United States and has built a following of clients who return every two to three weeks for maintenance.

Punjani’s journey into the industry began early. Growing up in India, she started doing facials for neighbors at just 11 years old, inspired in part by watching her mother shape her eyebrows. “I was a hustler from childhood,” she said. By her late teens, she attended beauty school, earned her license and began training others, including in traditional bridal henna.

After moving to the United States in 2008, she launched her business with a small cart at Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, offering threading and lash services. From there, the business expanded to multiple locations across Alabama and beyond, at one time operating 14 locations. She now owns nine.

The name “Moon’s Day Spa” came about unexpectedly. Punjani said her husband had long called her “Moon,” and while she was working at a mall cart, a manager encouraged her to move into a larger space. When it came time to submit paperwork, he suggested the name in a letter of intent — and it stuck. “We didn’t plan it — it just happened,” she said.

Today, Punjani credits her success to a focus on facial services and building strong relationships with clients. “When you do the face, it needs to look right,” she said. “When your face is good, you are good.” Many clients return every two to three weeks for maintenance and often follow her from location to location. “I don’t feel like I’m working with strangers,” she said. “They feel like family.”

Looking ahead, Punjani hopes to continue growing at a steady pace while encouraging others to support local businesses. “When you are new, you need support from the community,” she said. “Once they come, they will love it and keep coming back.”

For more information on Moon’s Day Spa, follow them on Facebook or visit online at moonsdayspa.com.