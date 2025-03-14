New Golffice open in Inverness

The Golffice, an indoor golf simulator business, has opened a third location in the Inverness area at 522 Cahaba Park Circle. The Inverness area facility, which opened this month, has four golf simulation bays. Customers can rent the golf bays for anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours. The cost is $39 per hour Monday-Thursday and $49 per hour Friday-Sunday. The Golffice, headquartered at 1442 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, in Vestavia Hills, also opened a second location in Trussville at 3575 Vann Road in early January. The Vestavia Hills and Trussville facilities have three bays each, manager Jack Weber said. All three locations are available by appointment only 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is no staff present during the rental period, and customers bring their own golf clubs, food and drinks.