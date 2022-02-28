Out of the lashes: Denise Welch turns sabbatical from job into new business endeavor: HKB Studio

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. A stylist cuts hair. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. HKB studio owner Denise Welch applies an eyelash extension treatment on a client. Prev Next

When Denise Welch decided to take a lash class, she just thought it would be something she did as a hobby.

She took a break from her job working in investments, and things went so well with her lash business that she decided to expand it and opened HKB Studio in Chelsea in early December.

“My sabbatical turned into this,” she said. “I have a habit of taking something small and turning it into something bigger. I couldn’t just do lashes.”

Welch took over the lease of space when the previous owner left, and her business became a reality.

“I was here working before, and I didn’t want to leave,” she said. “We gutted the place and redid it to give it a happy and fresh look. It’s very peaceful here.”

When choosing a name, she wanted it to be more than just a salon, so she went with studio instead and added the name her husband chose, which stands for the initials of her three children: Hannah, Kemper and Bronx.

Welch has her lash business and three stylists and a barber also working in the studio. She recently hired another person to help her with lash appointments.

The stylists do cuts and colors, while Welch handles lashes, brows and waxing. She said they use almost exclusively natural products in the studio, including sugar wax.

HKB Studio also offers items from local vendors including candles, jewelry, door hangers, charcuterie boards and more.

“I wanted to have some type of retail, and instead of going out of state or ordering in bulk, I chose local vendors,” she said. “Everything has been selling really well.”

The charcuterie boards are made with locally sourced wood, the bath soaps and bath bombs are all natural, and the soy candles are made by the special needs community in Shelby County.

She said the response from the community has been overwhelming in a good way. Someone told her about the parking lot being full over the holiday season, but she sees that as a good problem to have. Welch said she and the stylists all stay busy. She said the girls are beyond happy, and everyone helps each other.

There’s no gossiping or negativity in the studio. She said she is blessed to have the stylists that are there. She likes the way things are going right now and will see where things go in the future.

“I am so grateful I decided to take a step back from what I normally did,” Welch said. “I was in a crazy hustling job before and this is really peaceful. It’s nice to get up everyday and be your own boss.”