OxyMed relocates to new U.S. 280 location

× Expand Photo courtesy of OxyMed

OxyMed, a locally owned provider of durable medical equipment and sleep therapy products, has relocated to 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249 in Birmingham.

The company specializes in products and services designed to help customers improve sleep and respiratory health, including CPAP and BiPAP equipment, oxygen therapy systems and related supplies.

OxyMed describes itself as Alabama’s largest CPAP supply center and offers a showroom featuring sleep therapy and respiratory care equipment. The business provides CPAP and BiPAP machines, masks, oxygen concentrators, travel CPAP devices and repair services for sleep therapy equipment.

The company also emphasizes personalized customer support for patients adjusting to sleep apnea treatment and other respiratory care needs.

OxyMed can be reached at 205-981-2333 or online at oxymed1.com.