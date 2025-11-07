Painting with a Twist offers full slate of seasonal events this November

× Expand Photo courtesy of Painting With a Twist Painting with a Twist is at 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 106, in Hoover near U.S. 280.

Painting with a Twist, located at 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 106, offers a chance for guests to sip, socialize and paint — no artistic experience required.

Whether joining friends at the studio or painting at home with an art kit, participants receive step-by-step guidance from instructors. Each in-studio event includes all materials, and guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks. The studio is BYOW (bring your own wine).

November’s events feature holiday and winter themes. Here's what’s on the calendar for the rest of the month:

Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. — Bright Fall Path ($37-39)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m. — Fall Hydrangeas ($37-39)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. — Paris Moon ($37-39)

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2:30 p.m. — I Otterly Adore You - Set ($27-29)

Sunday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. — Colorful Pumpkins and Eucalyptus ($41-47)

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. — In the Wind ($32-34)

Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. — Sunset Mountain Majest ($37-39)

Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. — Chilly Vibes (Ladies Night) ($37-39)

Saturday, Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m. — Let's- Gogh! Mushroom ($27-29)

Saturday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m. — Sunset Blooms ($37-39)

Saturday, Nov. 15, 6 pm. — Swirly Glasses ($37-39)

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2:30 p.m. — KPOP Tiger ($27-29)

Sunday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. — Cosmic Aurora ($37-39)

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. — Chunky Knit Blanket ($65)

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. – A Stellar View ($37–$39)

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. – Sunset over Snowy Pines ($37–$39)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. – Mommy and Me: You’re the Coolest Set ($27–$29)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. – Snowy Owl on Purple ($41–$47)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. – Winter in the City ($37–$39)

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. – Farm Family Christmas Set ($27–$29)

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. – Holiday Truck ($37–$39)

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. – Cosmic Winter ($37–$39)

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. – Holiday Buddies Set ($27–$29)

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. – Christmas Puppy Truck ($37–$39)

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Enchanted Winter Path ($37–$39)

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. – Paint Your Pet ($57–$61)

The concept began in 2007 as a way to help rebuild a hurricane-impacted community and has since grown into a nationwide franchise. Each location also supports local causes through the monthly “Painting with a Purpose” program, which has raised millions for nonprofits across the country.

For more details or to reserve a spot, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/birmingham-hoover, or call 205-637-7777.