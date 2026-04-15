Perry’s Steakhouse: A decade of dining excellence

× Expand Photo by April Coffey. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille on US 280 in Birmingham Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is an upscale dining destination known for its prime steaks, refined atmosphere and consistently high-quality service that blends classic steakhouse tradition with a polished, modern experience.

When it comes to fine dining in Birmingham, few establishments have earned the kind of loyal following that Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has cultivated over the past decade.

From a bustling Valentine’s Day service of more than 900 guests to intimate dinners on the patio, Perry’s has become synonymous with consistency, quality and a touch of culinary magic.

“The food is amazing,” said Lauren Solomon, a waitress at Perry’s. “Our kitchen is very proficient, even at our busiest. … On Valentine’s Day, we served over 900 people, and it’s a well-oiled machine. The food is going to be perfect every time, and at this point, after 10 years, Perry’s has become a Birmingham staple.”

Located on U.S. 280, Perry’s Birmingham restaurant occupies 10,000 square feet, offering an experience that goes beyond a traditional steakhouse. Four private dining rooms, an island bar and an outdoor patio provide a variety of settings for coworkers, friends or special occasions. Signature cocktails, an extensive wine list and an award-winning menu complete the package for guests seeking an elevated dining experience.

Expand Photo by April Coffey. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille on US 280 in Birmingham Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is an upscale dining destination known for its prime steaks, refined atmosphere and consistently high-quality service that blends classic steakhouse tradition with a polished, modern experience.

The story of Perry’s began long before Birmingham, rooted in the Perry family’s Houston beginnings. In 1979, the family opened a modest meat market: Perry’s Butcher Shop and Deli. By 1986, tables were added, and Chris Perry helped transform the shop into a destination dining experience. Inspired by his family’s legacy, Chris went on to create Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in 1993, setting the foundation for what has become a nationwide chain with locations from Denver to Miami.

Despite its expansion, Perry’s remains true to its neighborhood butcher shop roots. The restaurant’s hallmark is its attention to detail — from USDA prime aged steaks with perfect marbling to table-side carvings that add an element of the theatrical to every meal. Signature menu items, like steaks topped with bacon marmalade and bleu or paired with lobster tail halves, elevate familiar favorites into something extraordinary.

Exceptional service is another cornerstone of the Perry’s experience. Staff members like Solomon are integral to creating an atmosphere that combines efficiency with warmth, ensuring every guest leaves satisfied. This blend of professionalism and personal touch is what keeps locals returning year after year.

As Perry’s celebrates 10 years in Birmingham, the restaurant continues to balance tradition with innovation. It’s a place where diners can enjoy classic steakhouse fare without compromising on creativity or quality. For those seeking a dependable yet remarkable dining destination, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille delivers on every level.

For residents and visitors alike, Perry’s is more than a meal — it’s a celebration of flavor, hospitality and a decade-long commitment to excellence in Birmingham’s culinary scene.