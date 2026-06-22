Practice Works opens third Birmingham-area location on U.S. 280

× Expand Image courtesy of Practice Works

Practice Works has expanded with a new location along the U.S. 280 corridor, marking the company's third Birmingham-area office.

The coworking and flexible office provider recently opened at 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 220, near Grandview Medical Center. The new location joins existing Practice Works sites in Vestavia Hills at The Walker Building on Vestavia Parkway and on Birmingham's Southside along University Boulevard.

Practice Works specializes in office space designed for private practice professionals, including therapists, wellness practitioners and other solo business owners seeking professional workspace without the commitment of a traditional long-term office lease.

The new location offers a combination of dedicated offices and flexible workspace options, along with meeting rooms and consulting rooms that can be reserved by the hour. Members also have access to shared conference rooms, reception areas, Wi-Fi and on-site parking.

Company officials said the U.S. 280 location was added to provide a convenient office option for professionals serving clients in the eastern Birmingham suburbs and along the heavily traveled corridor.

Practice Works offers multiple membership levels designed to accommodate different business needs, from occasional office use to full-time dedicated workspace.

The expansion follows increasing demand for in-person office space after pandemic-era shifts toward remote work. The company has continued growing its network of shared office environments as more professionals seek flexible alternatives to traditional office arrangements.

Offices are currently available at the new Cahaba Park Circle location, and prospective members can schedule tours through the company.

For more information, visit practice-works.com.