Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers debuts new location at former landmark Lloyd’s site

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on 280 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — a fast-growing restaurant chain best known for its chicken fingers and sauce — opened a new location at 5301 U.S. 280 on the former site of Lloyd’s restaurant.

A popular Louisiana-based chicken franchise has moved into one of U.S. 280’s most recognizable restaurant sites, bringing big crowds, new jobs and a fresh chapter to a beloved address.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers held a ribbon cutting on March 9, followed by a grand opening on March 10, at 5301 U.S. 280, on the former site of Lloyd’s restaurant, a longtime favorite that closed in 2023.

Raising Cane’s 280 restaurant leader Scott Dyer described the new store as a carefully chosen “A-plus” location.

“This location was picked because of the 280 traffic and all the traffic count that comes around here,” said Dyer, who moved from Gadsden to Chelsea to lead the franchise location. “We are so excited to be in this area.”

Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers grand opening on 280 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers kicked off its U.S. 280 debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a grand opening celebration, and enthusiastic crowds enjoying food, community donations and the festive atmosphere.

The restaurant has already hired more than 75 crew members and is aiming for a staff of about 150 once fully up and running.

“I know there’s other chicken restaurants in the area, but … we want to provide that culture, that vibe,” Dyer said.

In addition to chicken, Raising Cane’s is known for its signature sauces and fresh-squeezed lemonade, as well as quirky, fun decor that includes details like disco balls and paintings of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

New 280 customer but longtime Raising Cane’s fan Jacob Stone, a 15-year-old who lives in Brook Highland, said he was thrilled to see a favorite from his California days arrive in his neighborhood.

“I had this when I lived in California, and it’s been great,” Stone said as he sampled the tenders on Monday. “The chicken’s more juicy and falls apart more. The bread is perfect, and the fries go well with the chicken.”

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis said the chain’s arrival signals confidence in the corridor, even though it’s just outside the Hoover city limits. The Raising Cane’s fan base will help it stand out on a stretch already crowded with chicken options, Derzis said.

“Raising Cane’s just has a following,” the mayor said at the ribbon cutting. “Everybody knows what they are.”

Ava Hernandez, regional leader of marketing for Raising Cane’s, called Birmingham a “new market entry” for the fast-growing brand.

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers grand opening on 280 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers kicked off its U.S. 280 debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a grand opening celebration, and enthusiastic crowds enjoying food, community donations and the festive atmosphere.

“Y’all have waited a long time for a Cane’s to call your own, and we’re so excited to be the first in Birmingham,” she said.

Hernandez said new location sites are “hand selected,” with an emphasis on giving back to local nonprofits and schools.

Among the first local recipients was Genesis ONE Animal Rescue, a faith- and foster-based nonprofit in Chelsea that received a $1,500 donation from Raising Cane’s on the day of the grand opening.

“We were incredibly honored,” said Kaci Miller, founder and director of Genesis ONE. “We were truly inspired by the culture, hospitality and attention to detail behind their brand.”

Raising Cane’s is named for the owner’s yellow lab and is the restaurant’s beloved mascot. The company regularly includes local animal charities in its regular community giving.

On the front line to take orders as excited diners poured in on opening day, cashier team member Ashley Fritz of Chelsea said the company culture has already impressed her.

“I love the people,” Fritz said. “Everyone is so nice and welcoming. The atmosphere is so amazing.”

Members of The Shelby County Chamber also welcomed the franchise at the ribbon cutting.

Shelby County Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said it’s the fruit of the collaborative approach that starts with Shelby County’s elected leadership and partners like 58 INC — Shelby County’s economic development corporation, Discover Shelby Alabama and the chamber — all working together.

“The addition of a popular national name like Raising Cane’s to the U.S. 280 corridor is a positive — and further proof that Shelby County continues to be a great place to locate a business,” Mancer said.