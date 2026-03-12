Raising Cane’s opens first Birmingham store along US 280

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers held its ribbon cutting on Monday and opened its doors Tuesday to excited crowds. Local leaders and community members were among the guests. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Genesis ONE Animal Rescue Genesis ONE Animal Rescue in Chelsea was among the first recipients of Raising Cane’s local charitable giving at Tuesday’s grand opening. Photo courtesy of Genesis ONE Animal Rescue. Prev Next

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers held a ribbon cutting Monday, March 9, followed by a grand opening Tuesday, March 10, at 5301 U.S. 280, on the former site of Lloyd’s restaurant, a longtime favorite that closed in 2023.

The popular Louisiana-based chicken franchise has moved into one of U.S. 280’s most recognizable restaurant sites, bringing big crowds, new jobs and a fresh chapter to a beloved address.

Restaurant leader Scott Dyer described the new store as a carefully chosen “A-plus” location.

“This location was picked because of the 280 traffic and all the traffic count that comes around here,” Dyer said. “We are so excited to be in this area.”

The restaurant has already hired more than 75 crew members and is aiming for a staff of about 150 once it’s fully running.

The opening day festivities were complete with music, prizes and donations to several local charities, including $1,500 to Genesis ONE Animal Rescue.

Read the full story in the April issue of 280 Living.