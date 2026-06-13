Rancher Hat Bar opens custom hat design shop at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Birch Photography

Rancher Hat Bar recently opened at The Summit, bringing a customizable hat retail concept to Birmingham shoppers.

Located at 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 99, the Arizona-based company allows customers to design and personalize cowboy, rancher and trucker hats in-store using a variety of accessories and finishing techniques.

The retailer offers more than 100 hat styles and colors, along with customization options including bands, ribbons, scarves, chains, feathers, charms, pins, buckles and leather accents. Customers can also add custom branding, burning and handwritten designs to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

In addition to creating new hats, Rancher Hat Bar offers hat shaping services and can reshape existing hats for customers.

Founded in 2023, the company began operating out of a vintage camper trailer before opening its first storefront in California later that year. Since then, Rancher Hat Bar has expanded into multiple markets across the country, with locations in states including Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas. The Birmingham store is one of more than a dozen locations nationwide.

The business describes its concept as a modern take on traditional Western headwear, blending customization and personal expression with classic cowboy hat styles.

In addition to serving walk-in customers, the store hosts private parties, group events and special gatherings centered around the hat-building experience.

For more information, visit rancherhatbar.com.