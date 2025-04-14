Real & Rosemary closing Summit location

Real & Rosemary, a local restaurant which emphasizes fresh cuisine, is closing its location at The Summit, the owners announced on social media on Sunday.

"After 5 years in operation, we have made the decision to close our location at The Summit. We are grateful to our customers for your support through the years! We will continue to serve you in Homewood, Crestline, and at Caveat Coffee. As many of you know, our Homewood store had an A/C unit fire recently. We plan to reopen later this week. Our Crestline location is open normal hours, Monday-Friday 11am-8pm. We will post soon with reopening details! We appreciate your continued support, and we look forward to serving you soon," wrote Jennifer and Nate Carlson, owners of the restaurants.

The U.S. 280 location was the second location of what were three restaurants total. The Homewood and Crestline locations will remain in business.