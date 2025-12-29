Recently sold homes along US 280 corridor: December 2025

×
MLS
121 Saintfield Lane
121 Saintfield Lane
ADDRESS: 121 Saintfield Lane
- BED/BATH: 5/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,201 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Stonegate Farms
- LIST PRICE: $2,200,000
- SALE PRICE: $2,150,000
ADDRESS: 1004 Barkley Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,673 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Barkley Square
- LIST PRICE: $530,000
- SALE PRICE: $518,803
ADDRESS: 144 Bent Creek Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,599 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
- LIST PRICE: $495,000
- SALE PRICE: $495,000
ADDRESS: 2139 Springfield Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,193 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea Park
- LIST PRICE: $369,900
- SALE PRICE: $399,305
ADDRESS: 668 Fish Camp Road
- BED/BATH: 5/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,911 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
- LIST PRICE: $389,900
- SALE PRICE: $389,900
ADDRESS: 299 Halifax Lane
- BED/BATH: 4/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,774 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
- LIST PRICE: $337,400
- SALE PRICE: $337,400