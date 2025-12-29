Recently sold homes along US 280 corridor: December 2025

ADDRESS: 121 Saintfield Lane

  • BED/BATH: 5/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,201 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Stonegate Farms
  • LIST PRICE: $2,200,000
  • SALE PRICE: $2,150,000

ADDRESS: 1004 Barkley Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,673 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Barkley Square
  • LIST PRICE: $530,000
  • SALE PRICE: $518,803

ADDRESS: 144 Bent Creek Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,599 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
  • LIST PRICE: $495,000
  • SALE PRICE: $495,000

ADDRESS: 2139 Springfield Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,193 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea Park
  • LIST PRICE: $369,900
  • SALE PRICE: $399,305

ADDRESS: 668 Fish Camp Road

  • BED/BATH: 5/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,911 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
  • LIST PRICE: $389,900
  • SALE PRICE: $389,900

ADDRESS: 299 Halifax Lane

  • BED/BATH: 4/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,774 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Chelsea
  • LIST PRICE: $337,400
  • SALE PRICE: $337,400