Rickey J’s Bakery finds a new home on 280 after 20 years in Clay community

Photos by Eric Taunton. Kelvin and Janice Smith stand in front of a display of a variety of treats — including pastries, muffins, doughnuts and cupcakes — inside Rickey J's Bakery's new location along U.S. 280. Janice said she enjoys the designing side of baking, while Kelvin enjoys more of the baking side.

Rickey J’s Bakery recently relocated to U.S. 280 after being in Clay for nearly two decades. The dessert shop offers a wide variety of sweets including cakes, cookies, cupcakes and pastries, along with a selection of salads.

“We heard from God to make a move,” said Janice Brown, co-owner of Rickey J’s Bakery. Janice and her husband, Kelvin, opened Rickey J’s Bakery on Jan. 19, 2002, and named it in honor of Janice’s son, who passed away.

Janice said she enjoys the designing side of baking, while Kelvin enjoys the baking side. They both said running the store involves a lot of dedication and long hours, but they said they enjoy and take pride in what they do.

“You have to enjoy what you’re doing, because it’s hard work and a lot of extremely long hours,” Kelvin said. “A person really has to be dedicated, and it has to be something you enjoy because anytime you do something you don’t enjoy, you won’t be in it for long.”

Kelvin said they are grateful to their loyal customers who drive from east Birmingham to U.S. 280. Rickey J’s motto of “baking with love” is something that the Browns take very seriously, he said. He said that he’s harder on himself more than anyone because he really wants to do a good job and to see their customers walk away happy.