Sgt. Peppers now open at The Summit

A new boutique specializing in girl's clothes from babies to tweens recently opened at the Summit.

The new Sgt. Peppers by Dear Prudence space is located at 250 Summit Blvd., Suite 104, next to Urban Cookhouse. Locally owned and operated, Sgt. Peppers specializes in affordable, on trend fashions, jewelry and gifts for baby to tween. Their parent store, Dear Prudence moved to a larger space at 310 Summit Blvd.

Owner Prudence R. Kauffman said the store feature clothing that is "classy and slightly sassy, sweet and a lil' salty for outfitting stylish girls and teens ages 7 to 17."

Sgt. Peppers has another location at 4441 Creekside Avenue Suite 117, Hoover, along with two stores in Michigan.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit sgtpeppersbydp.com