Shelby chamber adds Julie Gardner to staff

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Gardner. Julie Gardner joins The Shelby County Chamber following her role as executive director of the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce.

The Shelby County Chamber recently added a new member to its staff.

Julie Gardner, who for the past two-and-a-half years has served as executive director with the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce, joined Shelby’s team March 21.

Originally from Orlando, Gardner moved to Birmingham in 2002. She received her undergraduate degree in special education from Carson-Newman University and her master’s in mental health counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary.

Her professional background includes sales, business and life coaching. She found her Birmingham business success by connecting and networking through area chambers.

During her time at the Greater Irondale Chamber, Gardner increased that organization’s membership by 160% and developed several new programs and opportunities for that business community.

“Our chamber staff team has had the opportunity to interact with Julie at several statewide chamber functions, and we look forward to the enthusiasm and energy she will bring to our team,” chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said.

In her new role with TSCC, Gardner will become familiarized with all of the organization’s programming before identifying her specific areas of responsibility.

“With the broad knowledge and skill set Julie has developed as the executive director at the Greater Irondale Chamber, it makes sense for her to take these first few weeks to familiarize herself with our expanded program of work, and then determine the best areas in which she can bring the most assistance to our work groups, our programs and our events,” Mancer said.