Shelby County Job Fair set for July 20

58 INC, Shelby County’s Economic Development Corporation, the Alabama Career Center of Alabaster and The Shelby County Chamber are collaborating on a job fair scheduled for July 20.

The Shelby County Job Fair, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 2-6 p.m. at Thompson High School (1921 Warrior Parkway) in Alabaster, will provide both job seekers and employers in Shelby County the opportunity to connect.

There is no cost for employers or job seekers to participate in this job fair. Registration for companies is required and is limited to only companies hiring full-time, permanent positions. To register for the job fair, companies can contact either 58 INC or The Shelby County Chamber for a link to the registration form.

Job seekers do not need to register for the event, however, they should plan to bring resumes and other material to support their job pursuit. All ages of full-time job seekers are invited to explore the great job opportunities with companies in Shelby County.

“Through our on-going business contact visits in collaboration with the Chamber, we’ve had numerous conversations with companies regarding employment challenges. We also had requests from local high schools to assist in connecting graduating seniors with employment opportunities throughout the County, so we determined this was an appropriate effort we should undertake,” Melody Whitten, Vice President with 58 INC shared.

Manager of the Alabaster Career Center, Tara Seaborn, urged, “The job market is hot right now, making this the perfect time to build your career. The Career Center can help you write a targeted resume to present to employers.”

“We’re working to assist companies throughout Shelby County in hiring a qualified workforce. It’s a collaborative effort 58 INC and the Chamber have continued to prioritize. Partnering on this event with the Career Center is another way we can continue our efforts in connecting Shelby County employers with potential candidates,” The Shelby County Chamber’s Kirk Mancer commented.

“As individuals and families face rising prices in costs of living, we encourage recent high school graduates and experienced workers alike, to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and meet those offering permanent, full-time jobs near home,” encouraged Amy Sturdivant, President of 58 INC.