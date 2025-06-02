SIPS & BITES: Get to know Caleb Cano of Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Photo by Jon Anderson
Caleb Cano
Caleb Cano is an assistant manager of the Chopt Creative Salad Co. at The Summit. He lives in Chelsea.
Q: How long have you been working for Chopt?
A: Coming up on two years soon.
Q: Have you been in the restaurant business very long?
A: I’m only 21 years old, so restaurants are really all I have worked.
Q: Where else have you worked?
A: Wendy’s, for like two years.
Q: How do you like working for Chopt?
A: It’s very rewarding. I started out at the bottom, and I’m an assistant manager, so I really enjoy it. And I enjoy customer service.
Q: What do you like best about the restaurant business?
A: I like the customer service. I enjoy the customer interaction. I enjoy getting to know them. I enjoy getting to see a full lobby of people you just served. That’s always been my favorite thing.
Q: What’s your favorite salad that y’all make?
A: Probably the Mexican Caesar. I enjoy the warm bowls — the rice bowls — a little bit more than the salads, to be honest. My favorite one of those is the hummus harissa. It’s like a Middle Eastern chili paste.
Q: When you’re not working at Chopt, what do you like to do?
A: I’m a soccer coach … of the Briarwood high school club team. It’s 18-year-old and 17-year-old boys.
Q: Did you play in high school?
A: I did. I played at the Briarwood high school … club team. I was homeschooled.
Q: What else do you like to do when you have spare time?
A: I’m a big music guy, so I like music, concerts. Movies, too.
Q: Who is your favorite musician or band?
A: Right now, it’s Kendrick Lamar.
Q: Favorite song of his?
A: “Peekaboo.”
Q: You say you like movies. What type of movies?
A: You always have the Marvel movies. Recently, I’ve enjoyed the “Final Destination” movie. “Sinners” was really good.
Q: What’s your favorite movie of all time?
A: I’m going to go with “The Incredibles.”
Q: What do you like about that?
A: As a kid, it was just my favorite movie to watch.
Q: There aren’t very many restaurants like Chopt. Do you get a lot of customers who are unfamiliar with Chopt?
A: Yes. Every day. Lots of new customers.
Q: What do most people find surprising about what Chopt has?
A: I want to say gluten-free options. A lot of people are looking for that, and pretty much everything is gluten-free here. There are a few crunchy toppings or fried chicken that’s not. All the dressings are gluten-free.
Q: What’s the average price of your salads?
A: With chicken, probably $15.
Q: How about your warm rice bowls?
A: Sitting around $15 as well. A lot of those come with chicken, so they’re priced a little higher as far as their base.