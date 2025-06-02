SIPS & BITES: Get to know Caleb Cano of Chopt Creative Salad Co.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Caleb Cano

Caleb Cano is an assistant manager of the Chopt Creative Salad Co. at The Summit. He lives in Chelsea.

Q: How long have you been working for Chopt?

A: Coming up on two years soon.

Q: Have you been in the restaurant business very long?

A: I’m only 21 years old, so restaurants are really all I have worked.

Q: Where else have you worked?

A: Wendy’s, for like two years.

Q: How do you like working for Chopt?

A: It’s very rewarding. I started out at the bottom, and I’m an assistant manager, so I really enjoy it. And I enjoy customer service.

Q: What do you like best about the restaurant business?

A: I like the customer service. I enjoy the customer interaction. I enjoy getting to know them. I enjoy getting to see a full lobby of people you just served. That’s always been my favorite thing.

Q: What’s your favorite salad that y’all make?

A: Probably the Mexican Caesar. I enjoy the warm bowls — the rice bowls — a little bit more than the salads, to be honest. My favorite one of those is the hummus harissa. It’s like a Middle Eastern chili paste.

Q: When you’re not working at Chopt, what do you like to do?

A: I’m a soccer coach … of the Briarwood high school club team. It’s 18-year-old and 17-year-old boys.

Q: Did you play in high school?

A: I did. I played at the Briarwood high school … club team. I was homeschooled.

Q: What else do you like to do when you have spare time?

A: I’m a big music guy, so I like music, concerts. Movies, too.

Q: Who is your favorite musician or band?

A: Right now, it’s Kendrick Lamar.

Q: Favorite song of his?

A: “Peekaboo.”

Q: You say you like movies. What type of movies?

A: You always have the Marvel movies. Recently, I’ve enjoyed the “Final Destination” movie. “Sinners” was really good.

Q: What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A: I’m going to go with “The Incredibles.”

Q: What do you like about that?

A: As a kid, it was just my favorite movie to watch.

Q: There aren’t very many restaurants like Chopt. Do you get a lot of customers who are unfamiliar with Chopt?

A: Yes. Every day. Lots of new customers.

Q: What do most people find surprising about what Chopt has?

A: I want to say gluten-free options. A lot of people are looking for that, and pretty much everything is gluten-free here. There are a few crunchy toppings or fried chicken that’s not. All the dressings are gluten-free.

Q: What’s the average price of your salads?

A: With chicken, probably $15.

Q: How about your warm rice bowls?

A: Sitting around $15 as well. A lot of those come with chicken, so they’re priced a little higher as far as their base.