Sleep Lux opens furniture and mattress showroom in Inverness

× Expand Image courtesy of Sleep Lux

Sleep Lux opened April 1 at 1100 Inverness Corners, Suite 310, bringing a new mattress and furniture showroom to the Inverness area along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Located in the Inverness Corners shopping center, the retailer offers a range of mattresses and home furnishings, including products for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, home offices and outdoor spaces.

The store’s mattress selection includes memory foam, hybrid and latex models, as well as cooling gel and Eurotop options. In addition to mattresses, Sleep Lux carries bedroom furniture such as beds, headboards, dressers and complete bedroom sets.

The showroom also features furniture collections for children’s and teens’ rooms, along with living room and dining room furnishings. Home accessories available at the store include lighting, mirrors, rugs and wall art. Customers can also browse a rotating overstock section that offers discounted merchandise.

According to company information, Sleep Lux was founded by two friends who wanted to focus on helping customers find mattresses tailored to their individual sleep preferences rather than emphasizing brand names. The business works with a variety of mattress manufacturers and aims to match shoppers with products based on comfort needs, sleep habits and support requirements.

The company’s philosophy centers on the idea that sleep products should fit the individual customer rather than requiring customers to adapt to a one-size-fits-all approach.

Sleep Lux is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 659-273-2073 or visit mysleeplux.com.