Solidcore opens first Alabama location at The Summit

Solidcore, a national Pilates brand based in Virginia, has opened its first Alabama location at 333 Summit Blvd., near REI at The Summit in Birmingham.

The studio offers 50-minute, high-intensity, low-impact workouts using resistance-based reformers, with routines set to intense music and blue neon lighting. The workout is designed to target the core, shoulders, quads and hamstrings, and can be adjusted for all fitness levels.

The opening is part of Solidcore’s ongoing nationwide expansion to more than 150 studios. The company currently serves over 200,000 clients monthly and operates in 25 states, with more than 3,500 employees.

For more information, visit solidcore.co/studios/the-summit.