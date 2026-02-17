Southern Energy Credit Union donates $90,000 to six nonprofits

× Expand Image courtesy of Southern Energy Credit Union

Southern Energy Credit Union, which has a location at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently presented $15,000 donations to six charitable organizations, totaling $90,000 in community giving.

The recipient organizations include the Children’s Policy Council of Shelby County, Christ Health Center, Family Connection, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham, United Ability and the Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta.

The donations were made through the Southern Energy Credit Union Foundation, which was established in 2021 to expand the credit union’s charitable efforts. The foundation supports nonprofits and community organizations working to improve quality of life through partnerships and targeted giving.

“Our Foundation is about more than giving — it’s about partnering with those who are already doing the work and helping them go further,” said Andy Rush, president and CEO of Southern Energy Credit Union. “We’re proud to stand beside organizations that are making a measurable difference in the lives of others.”

Rush added that forming the foundation allowed the credit union to increase its impact. “Creating the Foundation allowed us to expand our capacity to give — enabling fundraising and donations at a scale that delivers deeper, more sustainable impact than we could achieve as a credit union alone.”

Southern Energy Credit Union began organized charitable giving 20 years ago with its Southern Energy Credit Union for Kids Charity Golf Tournament and has donated more than $400,000 to Children’s of Alabama.

Organizations interested in applying for future funding opportunities can find more information at southernenergycu.org/our-foundation.