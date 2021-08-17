Southern Museum of Flight director to speak at Hoover chamber

× Expand Photo from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Brian Barsanti is executive director for the Southern Museum of Flight.

The executive director of the Southern Museum of Flight is scheduled to give a talk about the museum’s aviation workforce initiative at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Brian Barsanti, the executive director and historian for the museum, plans to talk about how the museum wants to combine its exhibition space and other experiences to promote opportunities in the aviation industry.

The luncheon is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Hoover Country Club, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m. The cost for the luncheon is $25, and the deadline for reservations is 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reservations can be made on the chamber’s website or by calling 205-988-5672.