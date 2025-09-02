Spotlight: Alo Yoga opens first location at The Summit

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs. Los Angeles-based Alo Yoga opened their first Alabama store at The Summit. The brand is known for its minimalist apparel and ties to the yoga and wellness community.

Birmingham’s athleisure and wellness market expanded this summer with the opening of Alo Yoga’s first Alabama store at The Summit.

The Los Angeles-based brand, known for its minimalist apparel and ties to the yoga and wellness community, opened in July.

Alo Yoga is located at 225 Summit Blvd Suite 400, near the Kendra Scott store, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The store carries the company’s signature pieces, including leggings, sports bras, loungewear and outerwear for both men and women. The designs combine performance-focused materials with streetwear-inspired styles, appealing to customers interested in both comfort and fashion.

Alo Yoga has gained a national following through its minimalist designs and by hosting wellness-related events such as yoga classes and workshops in some locations. Some stores also feature on-site cafés.

Alo Yoga declined to comment regarding the inaugural store opening at The Summit. According to the company’s website, its stated mission is to promote wellness through apparel designed for both active and casual wear.

The opening adds to a growing list of new retailers at The Summit in 2025. Retail analysts note that the arrival of brands like Alo Yoga reflects a trend toward combining fitness, fashion and lifestyle offerings in one location.