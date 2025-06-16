Spotlight: Bailey Brothers keeps the beat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bailey Brothers Music Company. Bailey Brothers Music Company serves musicians of all levels of ability and experience.

Bailey Brothers Music Company, a cornerstone of Birmingham’s music scene for over 35 years, continues to serve musicians of all levels from its location along U.S. Highway 280. Situated at 4673 Highway 280, Suite 7, the store is known for its extensive selection of high-end musical instruments and gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned professionals.

The store’s inventory boasts top brands such as Gibson, Fender, Taylor and Paul Reed Smith.

Beyond sales, Bailey Brothers offers a range of services including instrument rentals, repairs and personalized music lessons across various instruments.

Their team comprises experienced instructors and knowledgeable staff, many of whom are active musicians, ensuring customers receive expert guidance.

The business, which started in Montgomery, was sold to Music & Arts in 2023, but it has continued to offer a wide variety of services for the musically inclined, including lessons for guitar and piano.

The store has been recognized by the music retail industry, including being designated a Gibson Dealer of the Year.

Its parent company, Music & Arts, has grown to become the largest school music dealer in the United States, with over 260 retail locations nationwide.

The company also offers over 1.5 million private music lessons annually, making it the largest private music lesson provider in the country.

For more information on their offerings or to schedule a lesson, find them on Facebook or contact the store directly at 205-271-7827.