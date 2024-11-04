Spotlight: Big Bad Breakfast on 280 grows into successful chain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast. Big Bad Breakfast’s U.S. 280 location in Greystone was used as the “laboratory store” for the popular chain in its early years.

Chef John Currence’s lifelong passion for breakfast led to the creation of the highly successful Big Bad Breakfast restaurant chain, including the location on U.S. 280 in Greystone, which played a pivotal role in the chain’s history.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Currence’s early experiences with food revolved around breakfast, from family meals to iconic spots like Commander’s Palace. In 2008, he decided to claim a niche in the culinary scene: elevating breakfast to the most important meal of the day.

He opened Big Bad Breakfast, which aimed to recapture the flavors of his childhood with homemade biscuits, sausages, and meticulously sourced ingredients. His vision resonated with customers, leading to rapid success and expansion.

Currence partnered with Nick Pihakis in 2013, who was part of a restaurant group that owned Jim ‘N Nick’s, among other restaurants, and refined the Big Bad Breakfast concept at its Greystone location. It was the second in what has now become a chain of 20 restaurants across the South.

“The first Birmingham location became our ‘laboratory’ store, with Nick overseeing operations, and under the guidance of our local operating partner and chef, we began to hone the edge of this young concept and turned it into an unbelievably well-oiled machine. Service was tuned up and the food exploded with vision and ambition. In two years we covered as much ground as we had in the first five,” Currence said on the restaurant website.

Big Bad Breakfast is located at 5361 U.S. 280 and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.