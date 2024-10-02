Spotlight: Buffalo Wild Wings brings the heat for football season

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Customers dine at the Buffalo Wild Wings location off of U.S. 280 on Riverview Parkway. The location has been open for 20 years.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ location off of U.S. 280 on Riverview Parkway has been open for over 20 years, making it the second-oldest Buffalo Wild Wings in Birmingham.

“We pride ourselves on the service, and we pride ourselves on being the best place to watch sports and the best place to get wings,” said Chris Brown, the general manager of the Riverview Parkway location.

Brown said the sports bar, while known for its buffalo wings, has been offering a wide selection of hamburgers, which have been popular.

They also have a couple of new items on the menu, Brown said.

“We got a BLT that sets us apart from all the rest of the BLTs,” he said. “Our BLT got a Parmesan crust on the bread that we actually toast on the flat top, and a bunch of different burgers that we've got that have come out, and then obviously our wings are what we're famous for.”

The restaurant has two new sauces coming back on the menu, Brown said.

“Our hot barbecue that we've had on the menu for years came off [the menu] and it's now back for football season,” Brown said. “We've also got our buffalo bacon sauce that's like a smoky and barbecue buffalo sauce that's got a lot of flavor to it.”

Buffalo Wild Wing on Riverview Parkway is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.